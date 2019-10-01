news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Action Chapel International (ACI) Prayer Cathedral branch at Spintex has held its Annual Inter-departmental Fun Games over the weekend at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The ACI Inter-Departmental Fun Games under the theme “Let brotherly love continue” witnessed about 200 members who engaged in sporting activities including football, 4*100, tug of peace, volleyball and other indoor games.

The ACI Inter-departmental Fun Games, which is in its eighth year was organised to promote and foster peace and unity in the various departments in the church.

The Resident Bishop of the Prayer Cathedral of ACI, Reverend Minister Ebenezer Obodai, in an interview with the media said, he was happy about the games adding that the Church’s mission of making the event less competitive but rather fun, had been accomplished.

He recommended that churches should help members to come together in fellowship and also exercise since the church was not only meant for prayers and church activities.

Rev. Samuel Adjepong urged the members to have fellowship not only in the church but outside fellowship to promote togetherness.

Speaking to a section of the members, they appealed to the church to extend the fun games to other branches to come together in a bid to socialise and exercise.

At the end of the games, it was Temple Protocol who emerged winners followed by the Intercessory Department and Technical Department in that order.

For their efforts, they were rewarded with trophies and packages from sponsors.

Zoomlion Ghana ltd , Coca Cola and Cake boss were on board to sponsor the annual event.

GNA