Accra, March 13, GNA - The Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) will organize the 2nd Edition of the African Triathlon Sprint Cup and West African Triathlon Championship on Saturday, 28th March at the Laboma Beach in Accra.



The three-event discipline would see athletes engage in Swimming, Running and Cycling during the one-day championship.

According to the GTF the race course would cover 750 km swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Elites athletes are expected $80 for registration, whilst the relay team would also pay $80 for registration with others paying $40 for registration.

The event would be sponsored by La Palm Royal Hotel, the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the GTF.

GNA