By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The Accra Sports Stadium will host the reverse fixture involving Ghana’s Black Queens and the Panthers of Gabon in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers on Tuesday, September 3.

The crunch encounter, initially fixed for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been moved to the capital.

The Women’s Senior National team, posted a convincing 3-0 win over Gabon in the first in Libreville and are poised to continue the fine form in the return leg.

Goals from Elizabeth Owusuaa, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere were enough to secure Ghana her first win in the qualifiers played on Wednesday.

The winner of the two-leg tie would advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Out of 16 African teams, Ghana would be chasing the single slot to represent the continent for the Summer Games to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

