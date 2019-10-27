news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - Accra Giants dominated the exciting six-a-side Skate Soccer Competition for physically challenged people at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The tournament which was sponsored by MTN Ghana and Binatone under the organization and supervision of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) was a round robin event to select the best players to represent Ghana at international competitions, and also support persons with disability and get them off the streets.

Accra Giants who did not want to fail their home fans played a determined game to beat Western Tigers from Takoradi in the Western Region 5 – 2, and went on to defeat Zongo Lions from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region by two goals to nill.

The thrilling match between Western Tigers and Zongo Lions ended in three all, compelling the organisers to fix 30 November for the grand league finals in Accra.

Mr. Albert K.Frimpong, President of the Ghana Skate Soccer and the CEO of IFSS who was excited after the matches promised to take the sport beyond Ghana.

He thanked the media for supporting in promoting the sport and appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to aid them with funds and disabled friendly-facilities.

D. Venu Babu, managing director of Interworld Products, suppliers and distributors of Binatone electrical appliances told the media his company was proud to be associated with skate soccer and taking care of peoples problems was what they love to do.

He commended the players for putting up a competitive performance.

The management of SunRipe Natural Juice supported the league with drinks to refresh the players and officials.

Skate is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and again create an environment that gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

GNA