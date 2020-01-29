news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - Ghana's top table tennis seed, Derek Abrefa, has won the 2020 Westchester Table Tennis Open held in New York, United States of America (USA).

The tournament which is in the 2500 rating category is one of the biggest table tennis events in the USA and attracts top table tennis players across the globe.

In an interview with GNA Sports from his New York base, Abrefa was delighted with victory despite the challenges he went through and believes the tournament would keep him in good shape for future tournaments.





''I thank God for my victory at the Westchester Table Tennis Open last weekend. It was very tough for me especially during the start of the tournament because the style of play and level of play was so different and I am happy I finally made my way through to win the ultimate prize'.

"I want to thank Stanbic Bank Moneywallet for sponsoring my trip and also the Ghana Immigration Service, Westchester Table Tennis Center and Ghana Table tennis Association for supporting me,'' he said.

Abrefa who received cash prizes and a trophy after his triumph in the 2500 rating category also participated in the Open Event where he placed 8th, having lost to Jian Li from China in the quarter-finals.





Abrefa remains hopeful that, training tour would improve his skills and also prepare him for the 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

Abrefa would represent Ghana at this year's World Table Tennis Championship to be staged in South Korea come March.

GNA