Bolgatanga, Sept 24, GNA – The Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), producers of Beta Malt drink, has awarded tertiary scholarships worth GH¢30,000.00 to two athletes, as part of its sponsorship package for the 2019 Second Cycle Inter-regional Sports festival.

Mr. Foster Ametsi and Ms. Grace Obour, both students of T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, were adjudged the overall best performing athletes in male and female categories respectively in the just-ended 31st edition of the National Sports Festival held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, where Central Region was crowned the overall champion, for the second consecutive time.

Each of the two athletes who helped their region to emerge the overall winner in athletics in both boys and girls categories, received educational support package of GH¢15,000.00 from ABL which sponsored the athletics category of the festival.

Mr. Ametsi was adjudged best performing athlete after he won gold in Long Jump and Tripple Jump while Ms Obour, who recently represented Ghana at the African Games in Morocco, won gold in 200 metres, 400 metres, 100 metres and supported her team to win gold in 4x100 metres, 4x200 metres and 4x400 metres.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Beta Malt, ABL, for the scholarship and said it was a big relief that would enable them to continue with their education at the tertiary level.

Apart from refreshing the athletes from the preliminary stages for the past six months towards this year’s festival in Bolgatanga, the company also awarded winners in various disciplines in athletics with packs of Beta Malt drinks and other branded souvenirs.

According to Ms Ewurafua Addo-Atuah, the Head of Marketing, ABL, said youth development and empowerment through education and sports remained a significant goal of the beverage company and that informed the company’s decision to partner the Ghana Education Service to sponsor the national second cycle athletics.

“Physical education and sports are important disciplines that provide holistic intervention to developing the mental and physical aspects of young people and what better way can we have, to inspire athletes to go all the way up with Beta Malt,” she underscored.

Mrs. Portia Offei Asare, Beta Malt Brands Manager, explained that the partnership with the GES in this year’s event was a pilot one and gave the assurance that the company would strengthen the bond and extend the sponsorship to other disciplines aside athletics in order to assist the young people to realize their dreams.

Mr. Augustine Ayirezang, the Upper East Regional Director, GES, expressed gratitude to Beta Malt for the sponsorship and the interest shown to help young sportsmen and women to unlock their potentials.

He said the company had contributed immensely towards the success of the national sports festival as the refreshment gave the athletes the needed energy to compete well for their various regions and hoped that the collaboration would be bolstered to assist many young people especially those interested in sporting activities.

