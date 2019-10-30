news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - The 7th edition of the 2019 Norlympics Taekwondo Children Open Championship, which is expected to attract about 600 participants to battle for honours, has been scheduled for Friday, November 1, at the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The two-day competition, designed to develop taekwondo talents to become professionals and also to unite members is open to children between 5-13 years competing in different weight categories.

In an interview with the Norlympics Taekwondo President, Mr. Norbert Amefu, he said the event would draw participation from taekwondo athletes from the Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Volta Region and Eastern Region.

The 7th Norlympics, dubbed ‘Unite Taekwondo as One Family,’ would see the ultimate male and female fighter ride home a bicycle and other prizes from sponsors.

Mr. Amefu said that, all first and second runner-ups in the various weight categories would also be awarded for their efforts.

He said, talents discovered from previous events have migrated into the senior teams and believes that, this would be no different.

GNA