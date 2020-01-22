news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The 45th MTN Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) awards has been launched at the MTN head office at Ridge in Accra.



In all, 27 sportsmen and women who have excelled in the past sports season would be honoured at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020.

They include Sports Personality of the year, Footballer of the Year, Athletes of the Year, Para athlete of the Year, Professional Boxer of the Year, Amateur Boxer of the Year, Table Tennis Player of the Year, Prospect of the Year and Taekwondo Athlete of the Year.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG said the best five performing sports federations would be recognized and honoured, namely; weightlifting, rugby, athletics, badminton and armwrestling.

He hinted that special meritorious awards would be given to the national beach volleyball team, former international football star, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Richard Akpokavie - General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Commitee (GOC), Mr. Oteng Aboagye - former Sports Administrator and president of Cheetah FC/ Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey.

According to the SWAG president MTN, Ghana Gas, GOIL, ABL and TT Brothers were also going to be awarded for supporting Ghana sports.

Mr. Samuel Koranteng, Senior Corporate Services Executive of MTN who launched the 45th awards on behalf of the CEO commended SWAG members for covering the recent Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games, and urged them to make the coming awards night more attractive and spectacular.

He urged other corporare bodies to support SWAG to honour the nation’s most distinguished sports men and women.

GNA