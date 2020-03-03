news, story, article

Accra, March 2, GNA - A total of 33 African boxers have qualified to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games later in the year.



The 33 boxers qualified from 198 boxers from 38 countries, who participated in the African qualifier held at the Dakar Arena in Diamniadio from February, 20-29.

They competed 13 weight categories (eight men’s and five women’s events) for a total of 192 bouts.

In all, 16 nations won medals in Dakar with Morocco finishing atop the medals standings, with a total of eight medals, including four gold and four bronze medals.

Algeria followed in second with eight medals (three gold, four silver, one bronze), while Cameroon closed the top three in third place with two gold and one bronze.

Fourteen nations gained at least one qualification spot for Tokyo 2020, with Algeria topping the quota places chart as it secured seven Olympic berths.

GNA