By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept 14, GNA – The 2019 Second Cycle Inter-regional Schools Sports Festival commenced on Saturday, in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region with a colourful opening ceremony.

The 31st edition of the games officially begun with a football match in the boys’ category between Upper East Region, the host and Western Region, which placed fourth in the last edition in Cape Coast in the Central Region in 2017.

The game ended in a draw.

The games including athletics would run from September 14 to September 22, 2019, with most of the games to be played at the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss) while few others would be played at Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School (Bogiss) and some fields in the Bolgatanga Township.

It is the second time after 1999 that the region is hosting the festival and it brought together about 2,500 students from various second cycle institutions across the country.

The students would be competing to win medals for their various regions in 10 different disciplines including Football, volleyball, hockey, handball, basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, fencing and athletics.

The opening ceremony was graced by Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Tongraan Kugblisong Nalebteng, the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area and a member of Council of State, some Municipal and District Chief Executives, Mr Yussif Basigi, the Coach of the Black Princesses, various Regional Directors of Education and Physical Education Coordinators among others.

The Regional Minister urged students to stay focused and win laurels for their various schools and use the occasion as an opportunity to socialize and network to build their careers.

