By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The 2nd Battalion of Infantry (2BN), has won the two-day Inter-Units Drill Competition 2019 organised by the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces to sharpened the foot and rifle drill of soldiers.

The two-day competition, which started on Wednesday, September 18, ended on Thursday, September 19, was aimed at providing the basis for general military discipline.

The competition was to improve on troops turnout, enhanced teamwork among troops and to developed the leadership skills of officers and Non-Commission Officers (NCOs).

The eight units, who were battling for the ultimate in this year's competition were; 1st Battalion of Infantry, 64 Infantry Regiment, 153 Armoured Regiment, 48 Engineer Regiment.

The others were 2nd Battalion of Infantry, 5th Battalion of Infantry (5BN), Southern Command and 66 Artillery Regiment.

After an exciting drill display, 2BN emerged the winners, after accumulating 780 points, took home a trophy and amount of GH 5,000. 5BN were one point (779) behind the first placed unit and they were awarded a trophy and amount of GH 3,000 for placing second whiles 64 Infantry Regiment claimed the third position with 765 points and were given a trophy and amount of GH¢2,000.

Last year's champions, 66 Artillery Regiment placed fourth with 760 points, followed by 153 Armoured Regiment (754), 1st Battalion (752.7), 48 Engineer Regiment (752.3) and Southern Command who placed eighth (last) with 665 points.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the 48 Engineer Regiment, Wajir Barracks, Major General William Ayamdo, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said drill should be encouraged because it provides military discipline, a learning session to military orders and enhanced military customs and traditions.

"The purpose of drill is to enable a commander or NCO to move his unit from one place to another in an orderly and uniform manner to aid disciplinary training by acquiring habits of precision and response to leaders orders and to provide for the development of all soldiers in the practice of commanding troops.

"I will urge all commanders to promote drill and should be positively exploited at the units to ensure that officers and men appreciate the value of drill to our noble profession", he said.

The COAS also commended the Southern Command for organising the competition and congratulated the champions, 2BN for their splendid performance displayed.

