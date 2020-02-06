news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 6, GNA - Following his side’s 5-2 victory over Libya in the ongoing Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, Hesham Hussein Saleh, Coach of the Pharoahs of Egypt said, his team played according to tactics to emerge winners over the North African country.

A 5-2 victory was enough to seal qualification for Saleh’s charges and would meet hosts Morocco in the final fixture on Friday.

Egypt became the first country to secure qualification to the FIFA Futsal World in Lithuania in September this year.

While Egypt would be chasing their fourth Futsal AFCON title, Morocco would set sights on defending the trophy they won in 2016 in South Africa where they defeated the Pharoahs 3-2.

In a Post-Match conference, Saleh showered praises on Libya for the stupendous display saying “we played according to tactics. Libya is a good team. We knew they were going to play with power and we devised tactics to stop them.”

On their final match, he said, they would continue the hard work, correct their mistakes and clinch the title for the fourth time.

