By Edna A. Quansah- GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 6, GNA - Hicham Dguig, Coach of the Morocco Futsal team has said the final match against Egypt billed for Friday, February 7, at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune will be a difficult encounter.

Going into the match, hosts Morocco defeated Angola 4-0, while Egypt beat Libya 5-2 to secure qualification to the finals of the 2020 Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Laayoune, Morocco.

While the Atlas of Morocco would be seeking to defend the title they won in 2016 in South Africa, where they defeated the Pharoahs of Egypt 3-2, the latter would be chasing to grab her fourth Futsal AFCON trophy.

Coach Dguig said he was aware of Egypt’s quality, however, his side was prepared and ready to battle the North African country for victory.

Playing at home, Morocco who would be making a third successive appearance at the World Cup according to the coach said, his charges would feel the pressure and with Egypt’s quality, nothing would stop them from clinching the coveted title.

“This would be a difficult match against Egypt because they are well experienced but we are going into the match prepared and will do a good job to win. There will be pressure on the players, but would deliver to win,” he said.

GNA