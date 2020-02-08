news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 8, GNA- Julio Fernadez Correa, Head Coach of the Libya Futsal team has said, his side put in their best to qualify for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup, but were stopped by Angola.



The third and fourth placed match was played yesterday at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune on Friday evening.

Angola defeated Libya with a painful 2-0 scoreline to join hosts Morocco and Egypt to the FIFA Futsal World Cup, to be staged in Lithuania in September this year.

Two goals from Angola’s Sadam Samuel Arthur and Magno Felipe Gomes ended the North African’s dream of participating in the quadrennial competition.

The coach after the match said, his team did all they could to win, but were denied access to the World Cup by Angola who proved superior over them.

When asked whether his short stint with the team accounted for the loss, he answered in the negative saying “handling the team for just two months ahead of the competition was not a problem”.

The 2008 champions would have to wait for another four years to start their journey to the Futsal World Cup.

GNA