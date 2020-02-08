news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA’s Special Corresondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 8, GNA - An elated Angolan coach, Benvindo Inocencio De Carvalho has expressed that, qualifying to the 2020 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup, was the happiest day in his life.



Carvalho’s charges defeated 2008 champions, Libya with a 2-0 scoreline in the third and fourth match played at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune yesterday.

With this, Angola and hosts Morocco and Egypt are to represent Africa at the FIFA Futsal World Cup to be staged in Lithuania in September this year.

Two goals from Angola’s Sadam Samuel Arthur and Magno Felipe Gomes were enough to secure qualification to the quadrennial competition.

On the match, the coach said, his team prepared enough to face to face the North African country adding that, “we will now have time to recruit more players if need be and start preparations for the World Cup.”

He commended commend Libya for a good show saying “it was not an easy match. Libya is a strong team and they gave a tough battle”.

