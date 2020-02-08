news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah- GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 8, GNA- Two goals from Striker Samuel Sadam Arthur and Magno Felipe Gomes was enough to grab the Bronze medal and secure qualification for Angola to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup in Lithuania this year.

Angola would join defending champions Morocco and three-time champions Egypt to represent Africa at the global showpiece.

Two goals in both halves ensured Angola’s 2-0 crucial win over Libya in the third and fourth placed match played at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune on Wednesday evening.

Both teams marched onto the hard court with determination and focus to secure qualification to the World Cup but in the end, it was Angola who proved superior to win the Bronze medal.

Artur’s goal before recess was guarded with all energy till they added their second in the dying seconds of the game.

With Libya pushing for an equalizer and mounting pressure on the Angolan’s, it was goalkeeper, Heide Mavanda who made important saves to keep his side’s qualification intact.

Gomes scored the decisive goal for his side with just 18 seconds left for regulation time when he sent in a long ball from their goal area into the opponent’s yawning post after the Libyan goalkeeper, Fatih Ali Bin Ali came off his position to join the attack.

With the clock ticking, the North Africa country had a golden opportunity through Mohamed Suleiman Ghaeb who picked out Fadel Sleik well placed ball but, the impressive Angolan keeper Mavanda was right on time to stop Ghaeb’s goal.

GNA