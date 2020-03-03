news, story, article

By Edna A Quansah/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - Mr. Tsutomu Himeno, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, has said his country remains committed to host a successful 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite the recorded cases of Coronavirus in the country.

He said, all facilities including stadia, training pitches, and other logistical arrangements were complete and ready for the showpiece that would assemble about 11,000 athletes from 206 nations to participate in different disciplines for the Olympics and about 4000 for the Paralympics.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Himeno said, the Government of Japan was putting the necessary measures in place to get the Virus under control before the biggest multi-sport competition commence in July and August for the Olympics and Paralympics respectively.

“We have to be careful because we don’t know yet about the transmission of the disease and it is very important to observe it for some time, hence, the government has decided to call on stakeholders to make the best decision to halt gatherings where people can contact each other, so that in the middle of March we can get this disease under control,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador reiterated, Japan was ready to host an exciting and successful Olympics and Paralympic Games without any fear or threat.

“We are fully prepared to have an exciting, successful and historical Games in Japan without fears of any disease and we are counting on each and everyone around the world including Ghana to come to Japan with their families to have fun and enjoy the Games in July and August for the Games.”, he said.

Meanwhile, a number of high-profile sporting events have already been canceled or postponed as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, including the World Athletics Indoor Athletics Championships and the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for 19 April.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to more than 60 countries and claimed more than 3,000 lives so far.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games were scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 24- August 9, whilst the Paralympics is billed for August 25 - 6 September.

