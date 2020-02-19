news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA - The 3rd Edition of the Kwahu Easter Marathon will be launched on Tuesday, February 25, at the MJ Grand Hotel, East Legon, Accra.



The launch would commence official activities for the 2020 marathon, fixed for Saturday, April 11.

A statement signed by Mr. Edward Boahen - the Operations Manager of Kwahu Easter Marathon said the launch would be used to announce details of the event to the media.

It said the organizers would announce some of the reforms made to the event this year, as they seek to improve the annual marathon.

Among them are the change of routes, change of distance, prize package for winners, as well as the introduction of sponsors of the event.

The statement noted that major stakeholders in sports, chiefs and traditional leaders of the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) are expected to attend the event.

It said sponsors and as well as previous winners of the event, would also attend the launch.

The statement said, the event is also expected to be attended by the media.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon which is expected to attract 1000 participants is being sponsored by GOIL, Elbee Appliances, Parin Africa, Valbona, Ashfoam, Asky Airlines, MJ Grand Hotel, Golden Tree Chocolate, Teikma Sports Wear and Asempa Fm.

GNA