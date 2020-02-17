news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - A three-member team of experts on Friday, February 14, identified and measured the routes for the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon.



The team led by Coach Albert Nukpezah - former Chief Athletics Coach of the National Sports Authority, was identified and measured with the use of a bicycle, which is the standard method of measurement.

The marathon, which has become a permanent feature of the Easter celebrations in Kwahu would be its third edition with over 1000 athletes expected to participate.

This year, the race would commence at Nkawkaw GOIL Filling Station through the mountains to Atibie, through Mpraeso, Nkwatia and back for the forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), which is the finish point.

In all a total 21 kilometers would be covered by the athletes who will complete the race.

Coach Nukpezah expressed satisfaction with the routes and methods of measurement adding that it bring much precision and accuracy to the race.

He said the practice was a standard over the world when it comes to marathon.

“We have taken an accurate measurement of the routes as well the routes for the race.

“The routes are manageable and safe for the athletes and we expect a very compettitve event,” he added.

GNA