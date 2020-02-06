news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah-GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Feb. 6, GNA - Defending champions Morocco have qualified to the 2020 Futsal World Cup after thrashing Angola 4-0 on Wednesday night to set up a final meeting with three –time champions, Egypt on Friday at the Hizam Hall.

Two goals from Acharaf Mohammed Saoud, and a goal each from Mohammed Jaoud and Hamza Bouyouzan were enough to seal victory for the hosts who will be making a third successive appearance at the global showpiece.

Playing in front of a packed hall, Morocco enjoyed every minute of the game with beautiful exchanges in the opponent’s half.

The build up from defence to attack saw Saoud breaking the virginity of the match after collecting a beautiful pass from Abdelatif Fati to grab an early goal to unsettle the away team.

With less than a minute after the first goal, Jaoud maneuvered his way through the Angolan defence to beat goalkeeper Heide Mavanda for the second goal.

Morocco who were enjoying support from the home fans extended the lead to 3-0 before recess through Sauod who sent a shot beyond the reach of the opponent’s goalkeeper.

From the break, Angola came back with some determination to reach the finals they were unable to create any decent chances.

They were presented with an opportunity to grab a consolation goal after Joao Cambangula sent a telepathic pass to Antonio Cassimo, but he wasted too much time on the ball allowing Morocco to come back and block his final effort.

They were punished immediately when Bouyouzan scored the fourth.

Morocco’s danger man Jaoud was chasing a brace but his shot was denied by the goal post.

The Atlas Lions’ meeting with the Pharoah will be a repeat in 2016 where the former won by 3-2 to clinch their first title.

Meanwhile, Libya will battle Angola to decide who picks Africa’s final slot to the World Cup billed for September this year in Lithuane.

