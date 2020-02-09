news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco

Laayoune, Morocco, Feb. 9, GNA - Hicham Dguig, Head Coach of Morocco Futsal team, has said his team would start preparations towards the 2020 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup, to be staged in Lithuania in September.

It was all joy and excitement when the Atlas Lions of Morocco beat Egypt 5-0 to retain the Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) title played on Friday at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune.

A brace from Soufiane El Mesrar and one apiece from Abdelatif Fati, Anas El Ayyane and Saad Knia was enough to win day for the Moroccans who made their intent known from start to finish of the highly contested match.

Dguig, who was thrilled with total support from the home fans mentioned that, his team would commence preparations soon for the quadrennial tournament.

He said, going into the World Cup, it would be possible to recruit new players to beef up the squad.

“It’ll be possible to include new players of the World Cup and preparations towards that, starts now.” He told the press.

Morocco, Egypt and Angola would represent Africa at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

GNA