By Edna A. Quansah - GNA’s Special Correspondent, Laayoune, Morocco



Laayoune, Morocco, Feb. 5, GNA - Three-time champions Egypt became the first team to qualify to the finals of the ongoing 2020 Total Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating 2008 champions, Libya 5-2 in a keenly contested match played at the Hizam Hall in Laayoune, Morocco.





The match played on Wednesday evening saw five goals in both halves from the Egyptian side to aid them pick a slot to represent Africa alongside two others in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup scheduled for Lithuania in September.

Egypt were the first to score through Abdelrahman Mohammed whose shot sailed through the legs of the Libyan goalkeeper Faith Ali Bin Ali before Mohammed Suleiman cancelled out the lead two minutes to end the first half.

From recess, Egypt came into the match stronger dictating the



pace and dominating play. Their efforts yielded results when Mostafa Khalaf scored two, and Elmoatazbellah Abdelhalim scoring one as Abdelrahman grabbed a brace to end the game 5-2 against a tough Libya side.





In a keenly contested match, both teams sides marched onto on the hard court with the determination to advance but the Pharoahs were too strong for the Libyans to deny them.

Libya’s Ibrahim Lahammel scored a late goal from the spot with few seconds to go, but that was not enough to seal progression for them.

Egypt will wait for the winner in the match involving Hosts Morocco and Angola for the final match game whilst Lybia battle the loser for a ticket to the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

GNA