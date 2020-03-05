news, story, article

Accra, March 5, GNA - The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has launched the "2020 Accra Tennis Open" in Accra.



The Tennis Open would be an opportunity for players to gain more points and improve upon their national ranking and access to the national team.

The Accra Tennis Open is fixed for March 9 -13, at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Miss Filipina Frimpong, an official of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Secretary-General of the GTF, who launched the competition said, it was a perfect platform for the players to compete again at the beginning of the year and also improve upon their form.

She said a total GHC 39,000 was at stake for outstanding players and the ultimate winner.

Coach Henry Quansah of the GTF lauded the introduction of more competitions on the local scene adding that it would keep players busy and also sharpen their skills.

He said the last time the Accra Open was organized was three years ago, hence the revival of the competition was a step in the right direction.

The 2020 Accra Open is sponsored by Amoako Boafo King, Palm Moments, Kempinski Hotel and others.

GNA