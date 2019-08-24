news, story, article

By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco

Rabat, Aug. 24, GNA – Omar Abdul Wahid one of Ghana’s medal hopeful made progress to the quarter finals of the 63kg Lightweight division with victory over Irungu Ethan Maina of Kenya on Friday evening.

Wahid scored 4-1 over his opponent to secure his quarter final berth fixed for Sunday.

The boxer has been a consistent medal winner for Ghana at the Games and is confident of making it again this time around.

In Tennis Ghana’s Palm Benjamin Nii Okai beat Ayella Simon of Uganda in the preliminaries stage by 2-0 (7-6, 5-0), with Nortey Isaac Nortei winning against Otuu Thomas Omang (Nigeria) in the Men's singles by 2-0 (6-3 , 6-2).

Bagerbaseh Elizabeth Kapari also made it 2-0 (6-1, 6-1) against Monnayoo Chludo Leungo (Botswana).

In Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa led Golden Loopers defeated the host Nation Morocco by 3-2 to place 5th in the Men's event, made up of 16 nations.

Lartey Jessie Lartey however missed the medal zone after losing 1-4 to Kapenga Nsanga (Congo) in the Men's 69kg Welterweight Quarter Finals bout.

GNA