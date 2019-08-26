news, story, article

(William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 26, GNA – Ghana's Samed Shakul made an entry into the medal zone of the 2019 African Games, on Monday, at the Al Amal Indoor Sports Center in Rabat, Morocco.

Shakul, defeated Kaong Mbachi from Zambia 3-2 in the 81kg Light Heavyweight in boxing and is primed for at least a bronze medal.

The Ghanaian, would now await his opponent in the semi finals, fixed for Wednesday, August 28, at the same venue.

Abigail Quartey, on the other hand lost to Mambou Dorine Stephane of Cameroon in the women’s Featherweight 57kg.

Her lost narrows Ghana's chances of picking medals in boxing as only two boxers are now left in the category.

GNA