(William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 26, GNA – Ghana’s David Akwei won the second medal for the nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco in the Men’s 61kg in Weightlifting at Nahda Indoor Sports Center in Rabat.

Akwei, won bronze medal in the Men's Weightlifting 61kg, making him the second athlete and weightlifter to win medal for Ghana in the competition.

He fell behind Appah Emmanuel Inemo from Nigeria who amassed 271 points, with Eric Herman Andriantsitohiana and Jule Anthonio Andriamahefa from Madagascar picking 265 and 231 respectively.

Akwei, on the other hand gathered 227 to merit the consolatory bronze medal.

GNA