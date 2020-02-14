news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - At 192 long distance runners are expected to compete at this year's National Cross Country event scheduled to be held in Ajumako, Central Region.



A total of 96 males and 96 females from the 16 regions of Ghana would battle for honours come Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Speaking at the official launch of this year’s National Cross Country, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said, the competition would be used to identify promising athletes in the field of long distance running.

“This year's cross country is supposed to serve as a curtail raiser for the many sports activities expected to happen during the course of the year,” he said.

He said ''The cross country event has been neglected over the years, but when I took the mantle as NSA boss, I decided to revive it and last year we had an amazing event in Mpohor.

“We look to unearth many long distance runners who would represent Ghana at international competitions.’’

Athletes both male and female are expected to cover a distance of 10km during the race with the arrival date set for the competition set for Thursday, February 20.

The National Cross Country is being organised under the auspices of the NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports with support from Ghana Gas, among many other sponsors.

GNA