By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco

Rabat, Aug. 25, GNA – Ghana grabbed her first medal at the 2019 African Games in Morocco on Sunday, when 17 year old Winifred Ntumy won three bronze medals in Weightlifting, at the Nahda Indoor Sports Center in Rabat.

Ntumy, picked the bronze medals in both Clean and Jerk and Snatch as well as the overall bronze medalist in the women 45kg division, with a total score 126.

The 17-year-old West Africa Senior High School (WASS) graduate, goes into the records, as the first Ghanaian to win medal at the continental competition.

Ntumy, competed in the 45 kg category weighing 44.90kg and surpassed her Clean and Jerk of 67 kg at the African Championships, with a lift of 69 kg today at a much lighter body weight and made all six lifts successfully.

Prior to the African Games, Ntumy competed in the 2018 Africa Youth and Junior Championship in Cairo, Egypt as well as 2019 Seniors Weightlifting Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Rosina Randafiason of Madagascar was the proud of the gold medal with a total score of 156, having picked medals in both Clean and Jerk as well as Snatch.

She was followed by Stella Peter who had silver with a total score of 138.

