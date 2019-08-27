news, story, article

(William Ezah, GNA Special Corespondent, Rabat, Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 27, GNA - Rose Amoaniamaa Yeboah, a 17 year old High Jumper, won Ghana’s first gold medal at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Amoaniamaa scaled over ten other competitors in the finals at the Moulay Abdella Sports Complex on Tuesday, in Rabat.

The youngster made a jump of 1.84 to pick the historic gold medal, that brought joy to the camp of Team Ghana.

She was followed by Siba Rhizlane of Morocco who made a jump of 1.81, with Dibow Ariyat Ubang of Ethiopia who made 1.81 as well.

Her compatriot Abigail Kwarteng 22, made a jump of 1.75 to place eighth.

GNA