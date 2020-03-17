news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Mar. 17, GNA - Fourteen young talented footballers have been selected for a tour in Europe, after impressing in the maiden edition of the TechCrek Scouting tournament held in Accra.

At the end of the three-day competition at the St Thomas Aquinas park, the team of scouts led by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) agent Cristian Hossu settled on the 14 as the finest from the competition, after screening over 100 players.

The list is made up of Melody Owah, Robin Gyan, Mike Ganmer, Daniel Mensah, Bashiru Mohammad, Ernest Markwei, Patrick Aboadjie, Samuel Appiah.

The rest are, Jerry Johnson, Francis Teye, John Sakodie, Agoe Daniel and Morrison Enoch.

The competition which commenced on Friday was climaxed with a keenly contested final between Rapid AC and Final Whistle.

Rapid emerged champions with a 3-0 victory over Final Whistle.

Rapid’s Hakeem Aminu was crowned goal king with two goals in the competition while the golden glove award went to his mate John Sarkodie.

Robben Gyan of Emmanuel City was adjudged the overall best player of the tournament.

Mr. Philip Doh, the Chief Executive Officer of P-Tech Group Limited was grateful to his team for the success of the event and promised more scouting tournaments.

“We thank God for a successful end to the programme. Initially, we wanted to pick four players but we ended up with fourteen so you can see that the standard was great and we can only hope for the best in the next edition.”

Mr. Cristian Hossu who is a top Fifa Agent from Romania was impressed of the players performance and said he had a difficult time selecting the final 14 as he was blown away by the performance of the young players.

“We tried to put all the selected players in one team and you saw the powerful team we chose. My advice for people with academies is to look at these young players because they can have a future.”

GNA