By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA - Thirteen medical practitioners drawn from the six Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Zones will participate in a two-day Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) course, aimed at establishing a panel of experts to conduct and supervise MRI related issues on the continent.

MRI, a test that uses powerful magnets, radio waves and a computer to make detailed pictures of the body, has been applied at CAF underage competitions, especially at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations since 2005.

The two-day event would start from September 23-24, 2019, in Cairo, Egypt.

According to CAF, the practitioners’ inputs would also be essential in ensuring that CAF maintains an accurate database of players who participate in underage competitions.

As part of the course, there would be practical sessions at the Al Salam Hospital in Cairo, where the participants would be taken through the procedures and technicalities involved in ensuring precise MRI results.

The course Instructors were; Yacine Zerguini (Algeria), Vice President of CAF’s Medical Committee, Prince Pambo (Ghana), member of CAF’s Medical Committee and Michiko Dohi (Japan), member of AFC Medical Committee.

