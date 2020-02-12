news, story, article

Tema, Feb. 12, GNA - This year’s Owusu-Adjapong (OA) Special Invitational Golf Championship tee-off at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday, February 15.



Mr. Kwdwo Antwi Boateng, General Manager of the Tema Country Golf Club, said about 120 golfers were expected to participate in the competition, which was being sponsored by Mr. Felix Owusu-Adjapong, former Minister of State.

He said the one-day competition would be played in Men’s Scratch, Group ‘A’, ‘B’, Seniors 65 years and above as well as Elders 75 years ad above.

Mr Boateng said Men with Handicap 25 and above would play to Handicap 24, while Ladies with Handicap 31 would play to Handicap 30.

The Professionals competition, which is open to Tema golfers only, begins on Friday, February 14 and ends on Saturday, February 15.

Three prizes would be given in each category, while two would be awarded in the Seniors segment.

There would also be prizes for ‘Longest Drive’ in the Men and the Ladies category as we’ll as ‘Closest to the Pin’ in both segment.

Nana Dr Ani Agyei, Captain of the Tema Country Golf Club will deliver the opening address.

GNA