Tema, Oct. 10, GNA - The amateur series of the Turkish Airlines World Cup Invitational Championship tee-off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday, October 12.



Mr Theodore Asampong, the Competition Secretary of the Celebrity Golf Club, who disclosed this at Tema on Wednesday, said corporate golfers throughout the country were expected to participate in the one-day individual Stable-ford competition.

He said the winner of the competition would participate in the grand finale scheduled for Belek, Antalya, Turkey later in the year.

Mr Asampong said Men with Handicap 23 and below qualify to participate while the Ladies with Handicap 26 qualify for the competition.

Among an array of golfers expected to participate in the competition are Captain of the club, Geoffrey Avornyotse, Joe Ohemeng, Felix Antonio, Yaw Asumang and Maxwell Aababio.

The Ladies event would also see crack golfers such as Mercy Werner, Christine Furler, Jenny Lee, Mona Myles-Lamptey and Flora Hutubise.

Officials of Turkish Airlines are expected to grace the occasion which is expected to attract 100 golfers.

GNA