Accra, Feb. 10, GNA - Ten (10) amateur boxers made up of eight males and two females will represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games African Qualifiers to be held in Dakar, Senegal.



The African qualifies which would take place from February 20-29 comes off at the Dakar International Expo Centre.

According to the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey, due to lack of funds, they were planning strategically and the target was to expose some of the local female boxers to the international scene.

He revealed that the ten boxers selected would camp at the Trust Sports Emporium - Bukom Boxing Arena and train at the Bukom Fitness Center for a week before going for the competition.

He hoped that they would go qualify as well as bring home the ultimate gold medals.

The GBF Technical Director.Dr. Ofori Asare said the final Black Bombers selected squad would be divided into two with the Zone B team featuring the best next generation of boxers for the future.

He was optimistic that Ghana would qualifier many boxers for the Olympic Games, and they would go to Japan to make the nation proud.

GNA