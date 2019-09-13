news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama has assured Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful, Nana Yaw Amponsah of his blessings ahead of the GFA Presidential elections.

The Phar Rangers’ bankroller received the Yaa Naa’s blessings during his tour of the Northern belt.

The overload presented to Nana Amponsah, a new woven traditional smoke to signal their blessings for him and his campaign, and charged him to return to him as president in his next visit.

Nana Amponsah who was touring Northern, Upper West and Upper East Regions to meet stakeholders as part of sharing his vision with the voters also paid a courtesy call on the overlord.

Similarly, the Wa Naa, Fuseini Pelpuo V, who received Nana Amponsah and his team at his Palace in Wa, also assured Amponsah of his blessings and charged him to help develop football in the region when elected.

The Wa Naa gave the aspirant a new woven traditional smoke to cement his blessings.

Nana Amponsah’s tour follows previous visits to the Western, Brong Ahafo, Bono East and other parts of the country the last few weeks, where he has been sharing his vision in his manifesto with stakeholders.

The manifesto contains 12 reform proposals and 10 proposed projects which include a plan to renovate 64 training pitches for all league clubs within a four-year period.

Nana Amponsah intends to run an independent and autonomous league, make grassroots football the actual bedrock of football, push women’s football development extra notches high and propel local football.

GNA