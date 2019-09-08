news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 8, GNA- Michael Osei, the Assistant Head Coach of the National U-23 team, the Black Meteors has said, his team would pull a surprise in Algeria after drawing 1-1 in the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium, last Friday.



Ghana would need a win in the return encounter to qualify for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Despite drawing 1-1 at home, he remains confident Ghana would qualify for the tourney, which would serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Speaking to the media after the game, the former Kotoko Coach said, "We did our best especially in the second half but the Algerians were a very good side and in football one team can not dominate the whole game".

“The absence of Kwabena Owusu did not affect the team because we have equally good players who can also play well," he added.

Algeria would host Ghana on Tuesday in the final game of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers to determine who qualifies to the party in Egypt.

