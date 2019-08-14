news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Yaw Preko, Head Coach of the National U20 male team, has assured Ghanaians that his side will make Ghana proud by winning gold at the upcoming Africa Games in Rabat Morocco.

Coach Preko made this known in Accra, when Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General for the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Chairman for the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) visited the team before they departed from Ghana on Wednesday 14th August, 2019.

According to Coach Preko, though the team would have wished to have more camping ahead of the 12th edition of Africa Games, they had had good preparations that would help them to win gold.

“So much has gone into preparations ahead of this tournament but we are very determined and confident of winning gold and making Ghana proud.

“The Government through the Youth and Sports Ministry and the IGCC have done their part by getting us the needed support so far, and now it is our turn to reward them by raising the flag of Ghana high and making ourselves proud".

Professor Twumasi used the occasion to express gratitude to the technical handlers of the team for the massive work done despite the short time of camping and wished them well ahead of their departure.

GNA