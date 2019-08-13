news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug.13. GNA - Mr. Ibrahim Jarrah, Head Coach of Ghana Karate-Do team has said that the team is in good shape and poised to bring back home gold medals from the African Games scheduled for Rabat Morocco from 19th August to 1st September, 2019.

Mr. Jarrah made this known from the team’s camping base in Cape Coast, where the five medal hopefuls were feverishly preparing to depart the shores of Ghana.

According to him, the Cape Coast camping had been of major help to the team, as they had all the facilities needed for their preparations.

“We have been here for some time now and I can say that we are doing so well and training is going on as planned, we have two training sessions a day with enough rest, unlike in Accra where we were having only one training session.

“The team is really poised for action as we prepare to leave and we would come home with Gold medals, which is our ultimate target, but we wouldn’t come empty handed without a medal” he added.

The 12th edition of the African games would see Ghana karate-do team battling it out with Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Namibia and Nigeria.

GNA