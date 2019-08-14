news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, August 14, GNA - Shafiu Mumuni, Captain of Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, has said their opponent, Akonangui FC, put them through difficulties in a bid to frustrate them in their first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup test in Equatoria Guinea.

He said they couldn't train in Equatoria Guinea ahead of the game, because they were left to their fate for more than three hours at the airport without any information from their hosts.

He added that, despite the frustrations, their determination ensured they had a respectable scoreline.

AshantiGold drew 1-1 with Equatoria Guinea side Akonangui FC after defender Richard Agyemang put the away team in front in the first game at the Estadio La Libertad on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports the prolific striker said, "the Akonangui team played well but their performance was not up to the expectation despite playing in front of their own supporters.

“Most of our players are inexperienced when it comes to Africa, but the experienced players had a meeting with them and psyched them up for the game.”

The management were pleased with the results because they knew we played through pains but we managed to get a draw though we could have won. We are coming back to train well so that we can secure a win in front of our supporters", he added

The captain appealed to Ghanaians especially supporters of AshantiGold to rally behind the team in the second leg of the competition on August 24, at the Obuase Len Clay Stadium.

Shafiu,24, who has endeared himself as the Miners's top scorer in the past five seasons and scored nine goals in the Tier One and Two of the ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

GNA