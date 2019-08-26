news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Kumasi, August 26, GNA - Kjetil Zachariasen, the Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said, his team showed a strong mentality in their victory against Kano Pillars in second leg of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League.

He said, he was happy with the performance of the team because they players played to his tactics and he knew the boys would deliver.

Asante Kotoko defeated Nigerian giants Kano Pillars 2-0 (4-3 aggregate) to booked their ticket the next stage of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) champions league on Sunday in Kumasi.

Speaking to the media after their victory, the coach showered praise on his defenders for their brilliant display.

"We are played very offensive football, because Kotoko should play attacking football and we also played offensive in our back line. We want players who can win the ball so am happy with the performance so far," he said.

Coach Zachariasen said their next opponent Etoile du Sahel was very good at home and they would go there to play their normal game.

"Etoile du Etoile du Sahel is very good team especially at their home, so Kotoko would go there and play our game because we believed in what we are doing and we are going to look like Kotoko in wherever we go.

“Our philosophy is very clear that we give everything from training. The players are reacting well to the training but we still have to improve in our capacity as a team", he added.

Kotoko would face Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel who defeated Hafia Club of Mali 8-3 on aggregate in the last round of the preliminary stage whiles Kotoko would play home first with unconfirmed date.

GNA