By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has said there is the need to improve and grow Golf in the country by harnessing the potential of the sport among the youth.

According to him, the participation of the youth in the sport would take them away from many social vices.

He made the statement during the Okyenhene Invitational Golf Tournament at Tafo in the Eastern Region which was organized by telecommunication giants, MTN to mark his 20th anniversary on the throne.

For this, MTN presented GH¢100,000.00 to the Okyenhene to commemorate the celebration.

He said “we need to improve and grow the game of Golf in Ghana. When young people and women engaged in this game, it changes style, and character.

“Golf is a game that speak truth, it’s a game that you can play all by yourself, and still have to come to the club house with the right scores. This is what we want. We need to develop the game the game to imbibe in us, the spirit of truthfulness.”

The Okyenhene saluted the telco for organizing the competition.

A speech delivered by the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ishmael Yamson said “MTN is happy to join in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

“I would like to congratulate Okyenhene and Okyenman for this milestone. Two decades of leading Okyeman and defining the destiny of its people with grace and eminence is worth celebrating.

“MTN Ghana as a corporate body is proud to be associated with the Okyenman Ofori Panin stool and a part of the Okyenhene’s kinship thus far. Your reign, as the Okyenhene, has been characterized by numerous initiatives resulting from a deep understanding of the socio-economic needs of your people.

“This is not unique to only Okyenman. Indeed, the country as a whole has benefitted from your drive to see your people prosper. Your numerous initiatives on the environment bring to the fore the critical role the chieftaincy institution plays in today’s world.

“You keep redefining the frontiers of traditional authority in Ghana and as we have done in the past, MTN Ghana will continue in any way that we can to support you and your initiatives in the coming years. In view of our relationship with Osagyefo and as custom demands, we are commemorating the celebrations with a cash donation of GH¢100, 000.00.”

Christopher Mbii and Constance Awuni were the most excited golfers after emerging winners in their respective categories in the competition.

