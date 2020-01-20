news, story, article

Dormaa-Ahenkro, Jan. 20, GNA - Legon Cities FC Coach Bavjaktarevic Goran, has said he doesn't expect to be shown the exit door judging from his performance so far in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) stating "we need time to build the players, they can do better".

“We didn't have a build-up opponent to play with prior to the commencement of the league. We had always played with teams at the top of the divisions who played well.

“Sometimes you need one or two opponents you can beat with your quality to give you confidence for the next win but we had a tough opponent that's why we made it this way," he added.

Coach Goran was speaking at a post-match interview after their Match Day five game with Aduana Stars played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Aduana beat the team by two goals to nil (2-0).

Coach Goran explained that he had to make do with players he has on his hands some of whom he described as lower division players, stressing these players were still being worked on till they get to a certain level for real competitions.

“It's so simple to see those who are division one players and those who are not.

“I meet with the Board, we meet every week and i will report this situation to them. We will see what's possible to do," he added.

He described the league as competitive and the opponent very tough in what they make out of their individual quality of players system on pitch, even though he reckons Aduana hasn't gotten the highest level of tactics, there were a lot of good players in that team.

