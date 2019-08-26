news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Kumasi, August 26, GNA - Ibrahim Musa, Head Coach of Kano Pillars has said, his side lost to a better side in their second leg Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League.

He said, they have learnt a lesson from the defeat and they would correct their mistakes to come back stronger next season.

Kano Pillars were eliminated from the CAF champions league after a 0-2 (3-4 aggregate) defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Coach Musa said, "I didn't want to go into the game because we lost. We missed some key players due to injuries. We played 19 matches without a defeat from the league, supper six and we are currently the champions of Nigeria Aiteo Cup.

“So in terms of selection we had a problem. That is why I didn't want to go into it and I said we lost to the better side," he said.

The coach who did two early substitutions in the first half said “after they conceded the early goal, he realised their game plan was not working, so he decided to go all out to get the equaliser and that was the reason why he did the early substitutions”.

