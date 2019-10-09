news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Fafali Dumehasi, the Black Queens goalkeeper has admitted that her team has disappointed Ghanaians for failing to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo, Japan.

The Black Queens once again failed to book a ticket to the quadrennial sporting event after losing on a 0-1 aggregate to Kenya.

Ghana’s senior national team, guided by Coach Mercy Tagoe suffered a painful defeat yesterday when they were ousted by a last minute penalty from the homers.

Ghana’s goal poacher after the game said, though they were confident of qualifying to the biggest sporting event, they missed out on the opportunity again but, hopeful to make amends in their future tournaments.

She said, “It is a thing to represent your country and feel I proud, that has always been me no matter what happens. As a team we fought, we pushed we did all we could but maybe our best wasn't enough.

“We aimed high, we wanted to do it for ourselves and Ghana but we couldn't. We've disappointed the people of Ghana, yes we know, but we won't give up. We would make amends and I hope it happens soon.”

The players arrived in the country after the disappointing performance against Kenya.

GNA