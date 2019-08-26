news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26 GNA - Black Queens and Rayo Vallecano central midfielder, Priscilla Okyere is optimistic of Ghana’s chances against Gabon, though she has admitted they have little information on their opponent.

The Black Queens of Ghana would take on their Gabonese counterpart in a game on Wednesday, August 28, in Libreville as they begin their journey to the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo naming an eighteen (18) team contingents comprising both local and foreign players, skillful and pacy Okyere believes the team has what it takes to upset the home side.

In an interview before the team departed Ghana, Okyere said the team was well prepared for the encounter saying “so far, so good, though we didn’t get enough time to prepare, but three weeks in camp, with the kind of training we had and the matches we played, I can say we are very much prepared.

“The only thing is that we don’t know our opponents but we have in mind what to do when we get there and looking at the players we have in camp, we have the quality to deliver.

“With this in the back of our minds and the atmosphere in camp, I can say we have a team to beat Gabon, but we have to tackle each game at a time to book a ticket for Tokyo 2020.

“I am someone who likes to win and for sure we are going with the intentions of winning, because I know the team and the players we have. All we need is to keep calm, play our game and at the end would come home with victory,” she said.

GNA