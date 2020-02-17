news, story, article

Winneba (C/R) Feb. 17, GNA - The Management of the University of Education, Winneba, (UEW) have assured the staff and students of the University of its continuous commitment to support them to excel in all their endeavors to make the institution proud.



Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), gave the assurance when the Amalgamated Sports Clubs of the University met the management at a ceremony at the North Campus of the University at winneba to officially present their trophies won at the just ended 26th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games held at the University of Ghana, Legon to the autrhorities.

The event under the theme “Integrating Sports into Academia for Youth Empowerment and Development”, also offered the team the opportunity to give management a situational report on sports activties on campus.

The UEW team placed second at the tournament with six trophies and also won nine gold, five silver and six bronze in athletics, four gold, three silver and six bronze in racket games and two gold, three silver and three bronze in other games including tennis, badminton and football totaling 43 medals.

The University of Cape Coast took the first position with 64 medals and the University of Development Studies placed third with 39 medals.

Rev.Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni congratulated the team for their comportment and the dedication making the University proud and urged them not to be self-satisfied in their achievement but rather to continue to train harder in order to be at top of affairs in subsequent tournaments.

In a statement signed by Mr. Timothy Mensah, Acting General Secretary of the Club and presented at the ceremony, the clubs office expressed its profound appreciation to Management of UEW for the immense support offered it (both the athletes and officials) before, during and after the tournament.

He stated that, contingents from 11 Institutions including UEW which participated in the tournament were taken through 12 sporting disciplines and UEW team was represented by 270 contingent and 40 officials.

According to him, aside the trophies and medals won, Ms. Faustina Owusu threw 40.97 meters discus in the women’s Athletics division, breaking the existing record of 37.50 meters.

In the men’s division, William Amponsah made 29:53 minutes and 14:17 minutes respectively in the 1000 meters and 500 meters to break the existing records of 32:29 minutes and 14:56 minutes.

Mr. Charles Baah made 1:51 and 3:45 minutes in the 800 and 1500 meter race to break the two records of 1:53 and 3:56 minutes, and in the 4 x 400 meters men’s division, the team made a new record of 3:09 minutes.

He added that, the female team Handball remained the defending champions for the past ten years, and the Goalball team won the gold medal for the first time since the tournament was instituted.

They recommended that management of the University should consider the scouting and support for more athletes to take part in national and international competitions such as the National Athletics championship to serve as motivation and also put the institution in the lime light in the area of sports.

GNA