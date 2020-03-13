news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, March 13, GNA – The annual athletics and football championship known as “Sakora Games” will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Teshie Salem Park.



The event, the fifth in series, was instituted by a United States of America (USA)-based former National 1500 metres athletics star, Felix Timean known in the athletics circles as “Sakora”.





It is aimed at unearthing and developing talents in athletics and football.

Some of the teams expected to participate in the competition, are Teshie Technical Training Centre, Islamic SHS, Amass, Okese, Akwei Opong SHS, Osu Presec, Teshie Presec, Ashley’s Athletics Club, Fupac, Ashanti Athletics Team, Heroes, and Holy Sprinters Athletics Club.

Mr. Daniel Ablorh, a member of the organizing team, told the GNA Sports that the teams would compete in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m (women), 5000m (men), javelin, shot put, discus, 4x100m and 4x400m.

He said: “The aim is to unearth young talents in the areas of athletics and football and to transform them into future champions to represent Ghana. The competition would also help to revive athletics in the Greater Accra Region.”

Mr. Ablorh said cash prizes and medals would be awarded to winners and runners up in both the athletics and football championships.

GNA