By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, Owner and Bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, has said he is not perturbed about missing out on serving on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The experienced football administrator polled nine votes from Thursday’s election, which was not enough to secure him a place on the Executive Council.

“I successfully passed through the vetting process and was hopeful of getting the nod but it didn't happen.

“It's a win for Ghana football and I pray the Executive Council would do a good job for Ghana football,'' Grusah told GNA Sports.

The trio who made it to the Executive Council on the ticket of the Division One League clubs include Randy Abbey, Mark Addo and Samuel Anim Addo.

Meanwhile, King Faisal will feature in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season after congress accepted their reinstatement due to their long standing litigation with Great Olympics.

