news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Alhaji Karim Grusah, President of Division One side King Faisal Football Club, has said his family advised him to pull out of the presidential race of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The astute football administrator dropped his longtime ambition to occupy the top seat of Ghana football with the excuse that he had consulted stakeholders, family and friends, who had all advised him against contesting.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Alhaji Grusah added he felt there were other areas he could better work to help Ghana Football than becoming the president.

“I am no longer contesting for the GFA presidency because everyone I have talked to including my children, family, friends and even football stakeholders told me to hold on,” he said.

“I can do other things for Ghana football in the area of Juvenile and lower division football, so I will concentrate on that and see how we can help the next administration build it.”

He noted that he would at the right time declare his support for one of the candidates adding that he was waiting for them to pick forms and pass the vetting.

The roadmap to the elections is not known yet but about seven hopefuls have confirmed their interest including George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Palmer, Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Dr. Kwame Kyei and Dr. Tony Aubynn.

GNA