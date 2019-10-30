news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Yussif Basigi, the Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Princesses, has said Ghanaians must have patience for the Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah to deliver.



Appiah, would start the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on November 14 and 18 respectively and Coach Basigi believes, the coach needs time and patience to deliver to expectations of all.

After failing to clinch the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, a section of Ghanaians have been calling for his sack but the Black Princesses Coach thinks otherwise.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said “we should have patience for him. We are always in a hurry because we are results oriented. Meanwhile, in some countries, some coaches have been hired for about five years and are still managing the role.

“If we go for a new coach, he would bring his philosophy and it would take a while to give us the needed results. So why not give him some time to deliver?.”

On the Black Stars squad Coach Appiah has invited to face South Africa for the AFCON qualifier, the coach opined that, “ I think Kwesi Appiah has seen the players after he travelled to Europe to scout for players.

“These are the players he thinks would give him results. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. These are the right materials for him and he knows best. These are players he feels can best fit into his game plan so let’s support it.”

Appiah has invited 23 players for the encounter.

The Black Stars are in Group C alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament which would be staged in Cameroon in 2021.

